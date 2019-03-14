Brownfield cleanup work planned at Wheatfield resin plant

A brownfield cleanup plan has been filed for a parking lot at Ekonol Polyester Resins in Wheatfield, the state Department of Environmental Conservation announced Wednesday.

The plant is located at 6600 Walmore Road, a half-mile north of Niagara Falls Boulevard. The plant produces a spray-on resin coating for turbine engines.

During an underground tank removal in 1999, the solvents TCE and phenols were detected in soil, which was removed. The DEC, however, said further tests showed some TCE and breakdown products remain in the soil and groundwater.

Ekonol began the cleanup under the DEC's former Voluntary Cleanup Program. The new application would shift the project to the Brownfield Cleanup Program, and work will continue with DEC oversight.