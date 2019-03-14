[BN] Blitz newsletter: Bills fill big hole on special teams, adding ace returner

Poor performance, injuries and roster moves kept the Bills' return game in flux most of last season. Four different players returned five or more kickoffs while five players returned two or more punts. The unit's poor performance was among the reasons special teams coordinator Danny Crossman wasn't retained.

But after filling several holes on offense earlier this week, the Bills on Wednesday gave a boost to their special teams by reportedly signing receiver Andre Roberts, who was named first-team All-Pro last season as a kick returner for the Jets.

Roberts averaged a league-high 14.1 yards per punt return last season while leading the NFL in kickoff return yards.

Roberts, 31, hasn't factored into his team's passing game in the past few seasons but had some productive years earlier in his career with the Cardinals. However, he will take another roster spot in the crowded receiver room that also includes John Brown, Cole Beasley, Zay Jones, Robert Foster, Isaiah McKenzie, Ray-Ray McCloud III, Victor Bolden Jr., Cam Phillips, Da'Mari Scott and Duke Williams.

Ex-Bills QB Tyrod Taylor agrees to two-year deal with Chargers: Bills fans have to love this: Tyrod spurns the Dolphins to sign with Anthony Lynn and the Chargers. Meanwhile, Miami appears to be scrambling for a quarterback and will reportedly try to sign Teddy Bridgewater.

Sean McDermott weighs in on Bills' new additions: "But for us not to look would be, at times, ignorant," Sean McDermott said of the team's pursuit of Antonio Brown.

Anthony Johnson gets job done by running 4.50 at UB pro day: There was no electronic timing at the event, but scouts seemed to agree Johnson ran a 4.50-second 40-yard dash, which is fast enough not to give teams any concerns about his speed.

