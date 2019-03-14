Black Flag to perform at the Tralf Music Hall

Hardcore punk icons Black Flag will be performing at 7 p.m. Aug. 18 in the Tralf Music Hall (622 Main St.).

The nihilistic, politically driven Los Angeles act, whose 1981 debut release "Damaged" is widely considered a landmark record in the history of the genre, will return to the road after its latest reunion earlier this year. The band's most recent album "What the..." dropped back in 2013.

Advance tickets are $34 and will go on sale at noon March 15 through the Tralf ticket office, Ticketmaster.com or charge by phone at 852-2860.