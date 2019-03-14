Bilson takes second run at Grozio in Niagara County Legislature race

Four years ago, Robert F. Bilson lost to Mark J. Grozio in a contest for 3rd District Niagara County legislator.

Tuesday, Bilson, 41, announced he's trying again to defeat Grozio, a Democrat running for his fourth term in the district centered in Niagara Falls' LaSalle section.

Bilson is a registered Democrat running with Republican backing, giving him chances to win in the Democratic primary or the general election.

Bilson is senior director of negotiations at Strategic Financial Solutions in Amherst.

"Buffalo Avenue has charm and should be envisioned like Center Street in Lewiston. Niagara Falls Boulevard is the economic heartbeat that connects everything," Bilson said. "We need to invest in this area to bolster the entire city instead of emptying the pockets of every LaSalle taxpayer."