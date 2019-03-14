Bills coach Sean McDermott put on hot seat by 'gotcha' media
Bills head coach Sean McDermott faced some topical questions from students at Highgate Heights Elementary School this week.
McDermott, Lorenzo Alexander and Kim Pegula were there as part of M&T Bank's announcement that it was renewing its sponsorship with the Bills. Excerpts:
Student: Do you think the Bills should trademark the phrase, "Trust the process"?
McDermott: "I absolutely do." He added the phrase was "something I believe in."
"We're on this journey to get ourselves to win a world championship, a Super Bowl," he said.
Student: Will the Bills trade LeSean McCoy?
McDermott: "I don't foresee that right now." He mentioned the Bills had added Frank Gore to the backfield with McCoy, "two of the all-time greats to play the game."
Student: If the Bills make the Super Bowl, who do you think you'll face?
McDermott mentioned the Rams have a "good squad," but ultimately he didn't settle on a likely opponent: "At the end of the day, if we're in the Super Bowl, we'll play anyone."
Sean McDermott weighs in on Bills' new additions, Antonio Brown
Story topics: buffalo bills/ Local News/ Matt Glynn
Share this article