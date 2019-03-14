Share this article

Attorney William Lorenz in his Batman costume. Lorenz has written a book about appearing as Batman at events in the Buffalo area. (Provided photo)

Attorney who doubles as Batman schedules local appearances

|Published |Updated

In courtrooms, he is known as William Lorenz Jr., attorney.

When he appears at local charity events, people call him “Batman.”

Lorenz, 32, an attorney with the Amherst law firm HoganWillig, has written a book about his experiences appearing at charity events all over Western New York, dressed as the famous superhero. A portion of the proceeds from every copy of “The Ballad of Buffalo’s Best Batman” will be donated by Lorenz to Mercy Flight.

He will appear at book-signing events from noon until 5 p.m. March 23 and noon until 4 p.m. March 27, both at Queen City Bookstore, 3184 Main St.

He will also appear from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. March 31 at the Comicon event at the Buffalo Marriott Niagara, 1340 Millersport Highway, Amherst.

Lorenz will appear in full “Batman” costume at all three events.

Dan Herbeck – Dan Herbeck is an investigative reporter who has been at The Buffalo News for nearly 40 years. He is a graduate of Sweet Home High School, Erie County Community College and St. Bonaventure University. He and Lou Michel wrote a best-selling book in 2001 about Timothy McVeigh and the Oklahoma City bombing, "American Terrorist."
