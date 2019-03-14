Attorney who doubles as Batman schedules local appearances

In courtrooms, he is known as William Lorenz Jr., attorney.

When he appears at local charity events, people call him “Batman.”

Lorenz, 32, an attorney with the Amherst law firm HoganWillig, has written a book about his experiences appearing at charity events all over Western New York, dressed as the famous superhero. A portion of the proceeds from every copy of “The Ballad of Buffalo’s Best Batman” will be donated by Lorenz to Mercy Flight.

He will appear at book-signing events from noon until 5 p.m. March 23 and noon until 4 p.m. March 27, both at Queen City Bookstore, 3184 Main St.

He will also appear from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. March 31 at the Comicon event at the Buffalo Marriott Niagara, 1340 Millersport Highway, Amherst.

Lorenz will appear in full “Batman” costume at all three events.