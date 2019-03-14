ALBA, Leonard T. III

ALBA - Leonard T. iii March 12, 2019. Beloved son of Diane (Webb) and the late Leonard T. Alba; dear brother of Michael (Lynne) Alba; cherished uncle of Lily Alba, Carmine and Frank Ferri; nephew of Neil Webb, Barbara (late James) Webb and Philip (late Marie) Martino; survived by many friends and cousins. Family will be present on Thursday and Friday from 4-8 PM at the Perna, Dengler, Roberts Funeral home, 1671 Maple Rd. Family and friends are invited to attend a Mass of Christian Burial celebrated from St. Pius X Church (N. French Rd.), Saturday at 10 AM, followed by interment at Acacia Park. Online condolences may be offered at www.denglerrobertspernafuneral.com