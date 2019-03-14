Akron Ale House closes after almost four years

Less than a year after its sister bar-restaurant Eden Ale House closed, Akron Ale House has met the same fate, the restaurant announced on its Facebook page Thursday.

Co-owner Nathan Springer, who ran the Akron business at 15 Main St. with Shawn Schweis, was not immediately available for comment. The Facebook post, however, cited "reasons beyond" [the owners'] "control."

Springer and Schweis opened Ebenezer Ale House, at 4348 Seneca St. in West Seneca, in 2011 to considerable success, then duplicated the craft beer and pub fare concept in both Eden (2014) and Akron (2015). Ebenezer Ale House remains open, with considerable St. Patrick's Day festivities planned for Saturday.

Just last month, Akron Ale House hosted a party to celebrate the completion of its remodel — which included the addition of dart boards and pool tables — as well as changes to its menu and hours.

