2019 preservation award winners announced

Preservation Buffalo Niagara announced its 2019 Preservation Awards, which will be celebrated May 16 at One Seneca Tower.

"This was the most competitive year for nominations that I've seen yet, reflecting that we are truly in an era where our historic legacy is being honored and cared for," said Jessie Fisher, Preservation Buffalo Niagara's executive director.

The award winners are:

• Outstanding Project (greater than 10,000 square feet): Northland Workforce Training Center and School 77

• Outstanding Project (less than 10,000 square feet): Graycliff Estate

• Neighborhood Conservation: Hamlin Park Taxpayers and Community Association

• Preservation Craft: Northwood Restoration

• Preservation Leadership: Christine Parker, historian of African-American culture

• Preservation Advocate: Christina Lincoln, activist

• Education, Outreach, and Planning: Restore Our Community Coalition

• Public Art and Landscape: Niagara Falls Riverway

• Stewardship of Public Resources: Erie County Department of Parks, Recreation and Forestry