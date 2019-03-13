World's shortest St. Patrick's Day parade on tap Thursday in Niagara Falls

The Niagara Falls chapter of the Ancient Order of Hibernians will mark Ireland's feast day Thursday with the 37th annual "World's Shortest St. Patrick's Day Parade."

The parade starts at 4:45 p.m. at the corner of First and Old Falls streets and ends 351 feet away at the entrance to the Conference and Events Center, 101 Old Falls St., where the Hibernians will hold their annual St. Patrick's Day party.

Mayor Paul A. Dyster will join AOH members at 3:30 p.m. Thursday for the annual raising of the Irish flag over City Hall.