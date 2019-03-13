Share this article

Members of the Ancient Order of Hibernians, Niagara Falls chapter, marched in Buffalo's 68th annual St. Patrick's Day Parade on Delaware Avenue in Buffalo on March 14. 2010. (John Hickey/News file photo)

World's shortest St. Patrick's Day parade on tap Friday in Niagara Falls

|Published |Updated

The Niagara Falls chapter of the Ancient Order of Hibernians will mark Ireland's feast day Friday with the 37th annual "World's Shortest St. Patrick's Day Parade."

The parade starts at 4:45 p.m. at the corner of First and Old Falls streets and ends 351 feet away at the entrance to the Conference and Events Center, 101 Old Falls St., where the Hibernians will hold their annual St. Patrick's Day party.

Mayor Paul A. Dyster will join AOH members at 3:30 p.m. Thursday for the annual raising of the Irish flag over City Hall.

