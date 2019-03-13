WOJCIK, Krystyna (Sieniawska)

March 12, 2019 of Cheektowaga, NY, originally from Bartoszyce, Poland. Beloved wife of 57 years to Waclaw Wojcik; devoted mom to Roman (Ewa), Danuta (Mieczyslaw) Polakiewicz, and Aneta (Richard) Szczygielski; proud babcia of Marcin (Martin), Kasia (Justin), Lukasz (Michele), Monika (Joe), and a pra babcia to Quintin; also survived by extended family here as well as brothers and sisters with their families in Poland. She will be dearly missed by all her family and friends. The family will be present to receive relatives and friends on Thursday, March 14th, from 5-8 PM at the DANIEL R. SMOLAREK FUNERAL HOME, 2510 Union Rd., Cheektowaga (2 blocks south of William St.), where a Celebration of Life will take place with a memorial service to start at 7 PM. Mass of Christian Burial will be held Friday, March 15th, at 11 AM at St. Stanislaus RC Church, 389 Peckham St., Buffalo. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to a charity of your choice. Leave condolences and share memories at SmolarekCares.com