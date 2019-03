WILLIAMS, Nancy P.

WILLIAMS - Nancy P. Of Hamburg, December 21, 2018; mother of Scott Fisher; sister of Debbie (Robert) Bennett, Dale, Dean and the late Martin Williams. Friends may call at the DONALD M. DEMMERLEY FUNERAL HOME, INC., 21 Pierce Ave., Hamburg, Friday 7-9 PM, where a Memorial Service will be held Saturday at 10 AM. www.demmerleyfuneralhome.com