WELTE - Richard March 6, 2019. Beloved husband of the late Jenny A. "Becky" (nee Albrecht) Welte; loving father of Jennifer K. (Fritz Fernow) Welte, Jillian G. and Christopher M. (Glynis) Welte; cherished grandfather of Greer Welte.No prior visitation. Friends are invited to attend a Memorial Service on Friday afternoon, April 26th at 3 o'clock in Calvary Episcopal Church (20 Milton St., Williamsville, 14221). In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Calvary Episcopal Church or to the Roswell Park Alliance Foundation. Online condolences at www.beachtuynfh.com