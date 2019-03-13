VOLPE, Judith M. (Beutler)

Of West Seneca, NY, March 11, 2019; beloved wife of Angelo F. Volpe; dearest mother of Joseph (Susan) Volpe and Lisa (Kevin) Hyman; loving Nana of Adrianna, Nathaniel and Mikayla Hyman; sister of Jean (Jack) Kline, MaryAnn Zurek, Robert (Pat), Sue, Daniel (Sandy), Richard (Cathy) and the late Nancy and Kathy Beutler; also survived by many nieces and nephews. Family present Thursday 4-8 PM at the HOY FUNERAL HOME, 3855 Seneca St., West Seneca, where prayers will be said Friday morning at 9:45 followed by a Mass of Christian Burial from Queen of Heaven Church at 10:15. Friends invited. Flowers gratefully declined. Online condolences may be shared at www.hoyfuneralhome.com