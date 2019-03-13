Village of Lancaster latest to lift winter overnight parking ban

The Village of Lancaster on Wednesday joined the growing list of Western New York communities that are putting an early end to their winter bans on overnight street parking.

In a news release, Mayor William C. Schroeder said that the parking ban is being lifted immediately. He noted that it usually expires April 1.

“The ban is suspended,” he said, “but should a significant snow event be forecasted for our area, the parking ban will be reinstated.”

The National Weather Service outlook for the coming week promised temperatures above freezing every day, with the chance that a few snow showers will produce minor accumulations over the weekend.