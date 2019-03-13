Thierry Effa joins Foit-Albert Associates, Architecture, Engineering and Surveying, P.C.
Foit-Albert Associates, Architecture, Engineering and Surveying, P.C. announced Thierry Effa joined the Engineering Group and will be providing structural engineering design and management for the firm’s building projects. Effa, has twelve years of structural engineering experience and earned his Master of Science and a Bachelor of Science in Civil Engineering from the University of Cergy-Pontoise in France.
