Student charged after Lockport High School bomb threat

A 15-year-old student has been charged with making a false report following a threat Monday at Lockport High School, police said Wednesday.

Police were called to the school at about 8:55 a.m. Monday after the school district received a bomb threat. The high school, North Park Middle School and Lockport High School West were searched by police due to the context of the message, police said in a news release.

All buildings were found to be safe and school activities resumed for the rest of the day.

The student, whose name was withheld due to age, was charged with first-degree making a false report, a class D felony, police said. The case will be referred to Niagara County Family Court.