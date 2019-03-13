SOMMERFELT, William F.

SOMMERFELT - William F. Of Williamsville, NY, age 54, passed away unexpectedly on March 10, 2019. Father of Ian and Darcy Sommerfelt, son of Carrolyn and the late Fred Sommerfelt, brother of Kathy (Christopher) Walker. Uncle of Leighton and Ashlin Walker. The family will be present at Trinity Old Lutheran Church, 3445 Sheridan Drive, Eggertsville, on Saturday from 9-10 AM where a funeral service will follow at 10 AM.