Shoshone Park in North Buffalo, is one of the proposed sites for a new indoor sports field house. (Derek Gee/News file photo)

Second meeting on sports complex site to be held Thursday

Buffalo city and school officials Thursday will hold the second of four community meetings planned to get public input on a proposed indoor field house.

The meeting is set for 5:30 to 7 p.m. at Bennett Park Montessori School, 342 Clinton St., near JFK Park, a possible site for the field house.

A meeting to discuss locating the facility inside Masten Park, adjacent to Johnnie B. Wiley Amateur Athletic Sports Pavilion, was held Tuesday.

Residents' opinions on locating the field house in Shoshone Park will be considered from 5:30 to 7 p.m. March 19 at Bennett Park High School, 2885 Main St.

The final meeting, which will consider Glenny Park on Bailey Avenue as a site, will be held from 5:30 to 7 p.m. March 21 at the Math Science Technology Preparatory School at Seneca, 646 East Delavan Ave.

Architects and sports planners from Cannon Design — hired by the Community Foundation for Greater Buffalo to conduct a feasibility study — will be present at the meetings.

Harold McNeil – Harold McNeil is a native of Brooklyn. He previously worked as a reporter for the former WEBR 970 AM public radio station and later for the Niagara Gazette, a Gannett-owned newspaper. He has been a staff reporter for The Buffalo News since 1989.
