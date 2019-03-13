Second meeting on sports complex site to be held Thursday

Buffalo city and school officials Thursday will hold the second of four community meetings planned to get public input on a proposed indoor field house.

The meeting is set for 5:30 to 7 p.m. at Bennett Park Montessori School, 342 Clinton St., near JFK Park, a possible site for the field house.

A meeting to discuss locating the facility inside Masten Park, adjacent to Johnnie B. Wiley Amateur Athletic Sports Pavilion, was held Tuesday.

Residents' opinions on locating the field house in Shoshone Park will be considered from 5:30 to 7 p.m. March 19 at Bennett Park High School, 2885 Main St.

The final meeting, which will consider Glenny Park on Bailey Avenue as a site, will be held from 5:30 to 7 p.m. March 21 at the Math Science Technology Preparatory School at Seneca, 646 East Delavan Ave.

Architects and sports planners from Cannon Design — hired by the Community Foundation for Greater Buffalo to conduct a feasibility study — will be present at the meetings.