Resident input wanted for Wintermission Buffalo

Wintermission Buffalo wants ideas from residents on how to make Buffalo a more accessible and engaging winter city.

Wintermission is a two-year program designed to increase physical activity during the winter months for all residents regardless of age, ability or socioeconomic or ethnocultural background, said Mayor Byron W. Brown during a news conference to launch phase one.

Informational meetings to get input from the community for the development of a winter city strategy will be held Wednesday from:

9 to 10:30 a.m. at Erie Community College, 121 Ellicott St.

12:30 to 1:30 p.m. at West Side Bazaar, 25 Grant St.

3 to 5 p.m. at Buffalo City Hall, 65 Niagara St.

6 to 8 p.m. at Waterfront Elementary School, 95 Fourth St.

Eau Claire, Wis., and Leadville, Colo. also were selected in January by 8 80 Cities to participate in Wintermission.