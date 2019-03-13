Reporters' Notebook: March 13, 2019

OLAF FUB SEZ: According to character actor Paul Fix, born on this date in 1901, “The only reason some people get lost in thought is because it’s unfamiliar territory.”

• • •

HERITAGE HOMES – Preservationist Scott Glasgow, a seventh generation resident of Black Rock, will give a presentation on “Pre-Civil War Houses and Construction Techniques in Old Black Rock” at 6 p.m. Thursday in the Black Rock Historical Society, 1902 Niagara St. It’s free and open to the public.

• • •

GRAB A PLATE – Ham, cabbage, carrots, potato, dessert and beverage are on the menu from 4 to 6:30 p.m. Friday as New Hope United Methodist Church, 2846 Seneca St., West Seneca, holds a free community dinner. Free will offerings are welcome.

• • •

RARELY HEARD – The Buffalo Master Chorale, directed by Dan Bassin, will highlight works by Italian women composers of sacred music in a concert at 7:30 p.m. Friday in Holy Trinity Lutheran Church, 1080 Main St. Tickets are $10, $5 students, and are available in advance at brownpapertickets.com. For more info, visit bnchoirs.org.

• • •

GET OUTDOORS – Reinstein Woods Nature Preserve, 93 Honorine Drive off Como Park Boulevard, Depew, is looking for volunteers to help with trail projects, species monitoring and education this spring and summer. Details will be explained at an orientation session at 10:30 a.m. Saturday. Registration is required. Call 683-5959.

• • •

ON THE MARCH – The 73rd Lackawanna Shortest St. Patrick’s Day Parade, which proceeds 98 steps from Our Lady of Victory Basilica at 767 Ridge Road to City Hall at 714 Ridge Road, takes place Saturday after 12:10 p.m. Mass in the basilica. Grand marshal is Joyce McGowan. After the parade, Col John Weber Post 898, Veterans of Foreign Wars, 2909 South Park Ave., will be serving corned beef and cabbage dinners.

The annual St. Patrick’s Day Parade Celebration to benefit EPIC – Every Person Influences Children takes place from noon to 3:30 p.m. Sunday in one of the best places to watch Buffalo’s big parade, the Mansion of Delaware Avenue, 414 Delaware Ave. Tickets are $125 and include two drinks, free parking, hors d’oeuvres and the Clann Na Cara Irish Dancers. For tickets, call 332-4130 or visit epicforchildren.org/StPParty.

• • •

CHURCH NOTE – Father Peter Santandreu of St. Amelia’s Church in the Town of Tonawanda will lead the annual public Triduum in honor of St. Joseph from Sunday to the feast day next Tuesday in the Carmelite Monastery, 75 Carmel Road. Services each evening will begin with the Rosary at 7 p.m., followed by Mass. There will be no afternoon Benediction services Sunday.

• • •

HAPPY BIRTHDAY – Harold McNeil, Karen Brady, Nancy Robinette, David Swarts, Mary Simpson, Bill Solomon, Wendy Kinsey, Joseph T. Giglia II, Annie Savage, Kenny Williams, Doug Hayden, Christopher Jok, Donnette Adornetto, Zachary Zelasko, Eric Rauls, Alyssa Hedges, Kathleen Vona, Danny Iafello, Carolyn Czech and Ida Rine.

