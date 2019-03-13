Share this article

Police cancel alert for missing Niagara Falls man

Authorities on Wednesday morning canceled an alert for a missing Niagara Falls man.

Michael D. Davis, 41

Michael D. Davis, 41, had last been seen at 9 a.m. Tuesday on 18th Street in Niagara Falls, according to the New York State Missing Persons Clearinghouse.

Davis was driving a white Chevrolet Malibu with license plates FEN-3937. He was last seen wearing a gray jogging suit and white sneakers.

Davis is 5-foot-9 and weighs about 130 pounds. He is a white male with brown hair and hazel eyes.

