PETRINEC, Karlo

PETRINEC - Karlo Of Camarillo, CA, formerly of Blasdell, entered into rest March 8, 2019. Beloved husband of the late Ana (nee Regvart) Petrinec; devoted father of John Petrinec; cherished grandfather of Laina, Anna, and Julia Petrinec; loving son of the late Steve and Caroline Petrinec; dear brother of the late Mark (Patricia) Petrinec; also survived by nieces, nephews, relatives, and friends. Relatives and friends may visit the LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (Southtowns Chapel), 3060 Abbott Rd., near Lake Ave., on Friday from 4-8 PM. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated in Our Lady of Bistrica Church, 1619 Abbott Rd., Lackawanna, on Saturday morning at 10 o'clock (please assemble at church). Entombment Holy Cross Cemetery. Online condolences may be made at www.lombardofuneralhome.com