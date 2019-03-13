Pedestrian struck in Buffalo, has hands run over

A woman was struck by a driver Tuesday night near the intersection of Genesee and Moselle streets, according to a Buffalo police report.

The 25-year-old woman "was sideswiped" at about 10 p.m., according to the report.

After she fell to the ground, the driver ran over both of the victim's hands, an officer wrote in the report. The woman sought treatment at Erie County Medical Center, according to the report.

It was not immediately clear from the report whether an arrest had been made.