Park School students may have been exposed to hepatitis A at restaurant

A small group of students from Park School in Amherst may have been exposed to the hepatitis A virus March 1 when they ate food from a restaurant where an employee was diagnosed with the disease, a school spokeswoman reported Wednesday.

“Park has notified the families involved,” spokeswoman Carolyn Hoyt Stevens said, “and has been in contact with the Erie County Health Department and advised families to be in touch with their physicians.”

The county learned of the potential hepatitis A exposure Monday after a cook at Destiny's Restaurant in Buffalo was diagnosed with the disease and set up two free vaccination clinics for people who ate there after Feb. 27.

The second clinic will be held from 3 to 8 p.m. Thursday at Elim Christian Fellowship, 70 Chalmers Ave.

[Related: Buffalo cook with hepatitis A may have endangered diners for a month]