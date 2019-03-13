Scattershots (March 13)

Niagara County Federation announces 2018 award winners

The Niagara County Federation of Conservation Clubs announced its 2018 conservation award winners to encourage participation in the April 6 banquet at Cornell Cooperative Extension Niagara, Route 78, Lockport. Each year, the federation pays tribute to the conservation leaders and clubs who work to get the job done behind the scenes. The doors open at 5:30 p.m. with dinner at 6:30 p.m. Tickets are $35 for adults; youth tickets are $30. Call Dave Whitt at 754-2133 by March 29.

The Oliver Jones Award for top outdoor sportsperson is Dale Shank of Ransomville, active with the Three-F Club, Lewiston; the Leroy Winn Award for Club of the Year is the Lake Ontario Trout and Salmon Association for all its work on education and pen-rearing projects; Carl Lass Award for Top Youth went to Ryan Scheithier of Amherst, a junior club member with the Three-F Club and a top junior shooter; the Pinky Robinson Award for dedication to our Great Lakes fisheries went to Capt. Alan Sauerland of Newfane, the lead person for pen-rearing projects in Wilson and Olcott; the James Reed/Don Meyer Award for firearms hunter safety went to Dave Faccini of Niagara Falls; the Steve Fountain/Arch Lowery Award for archery hunter safety went to Josh Dunkelberger of Lockport; the Ken Berner Award for a person dedicated to conservation went to Ed Pettitt of Newfane with the Second Amendment for Ever group; the John Daly Award for top elected official went to Legislator Dave Godfrey of Wilson; the Victor Fitchlee Lifetime Achievement Award went to Dave Lavery of Middleport; the John Long, Sr. Award for top business went to Lockport Cable TV, producers of the Outdoor Beat TV Show; and President’s Award from last year’s Federation leader Dave Kern Sr. went to Dave Whitt of Lewiston.

The new inductee for the Don Bronson Memorial Conservation Wall of Fame will be the late Walter “Skip” Hartman, a longtime fisheries ambassador who passed away a few years ago.

Lake Ontario fisheries symposium March 23

New York Sea Grant and the Lake Ontario Sportfishing Promotion Council have collaborated on the inaugural 2019 Lake Ontario fisheries symposium (Fish on the Move) at the Fingerlakes Mall from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on March 23. Learn about fishing Lake Ontario and its tributaries. There will be 10 educational seminars throughout the day with Q-and-A sessions following morning and afternoon speaker sessions.

Keynote speaker Silviya Ivanova, Ph.D. student with the Great Lakes Institute for Environmental Research, University of Windsor, will discuss her research tracking salmon and trout in Lake Ontario at 3 p.m. Attend one presentation or spend the whole day. There will be fish displays, a variety of panels by fish managers and researchers in the area, and activities to learn more about fish, fishing, and the fisheries. Free registration is required at www.ILoveNYFishing.com or www.nyseagrant.org/losportfish.

For more information or directions, contact Jesse Lepak, New York Sea Grant at SUNY Oswego, at 315-312-3042 or email jml78@cornell.edu

Eighth annual Fishermen’s Paradise Flea Market March 23

Anglers from Western New York will converge on Alexander for the Eighth Annual Fishermen’s Paradise Flea Market and Swap Meet from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on March 23. It will be held at the Alexander Firemen’s Rec Hall located at 10718 Route 98, Alexander. Admission is $2. Kids 12 years and under are free.

Many fishing-related items will be available, including rods, reels, custom baits, plastics, flies and more. With the April 1 inland trout opener around the corner, this is an opportunity to stock up on favorite baits. For more information, call Joe Kugel at 440-0004 or Jim Thompson at 585-591-0168.

State youth archery tournament Friday

The 11th Annual National Archery in the Schools Program New York State Tournament will be held Friday at the New York State Fairgrounds in Syracuse, and hosted by the state’s Department of Environmental Conservation.

More than 600 students from 32 schools will compete in this year’s competition. The event will have 47 teams of students in three divisions – Grades 9-12, Grades 6-8 and Grades 4 and 5.

The program encourages youth participation in outdoor activities. Individual shooters who place in the top 10 in their division, and teams that finish first in each division, will qualify to represent New York at the national contest in Louisville, Ky., in May.

Grand Island High School, Holland Central School, Hinsdale Central School District, Salamanca High School, Genesee Valley Central School, and Canaseraga Central School will represent Western New York in the state event.