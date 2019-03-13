Olean closes school with basketball team headed to state final four

The Olean boys basketball team is playing in the New York State Public High School Athletic Association final four on Friday in Binghamton.

The expectation is that much of Olean will be making the trip. Recognizing, the "large number of anticipated absences," the school has decided to close for the day.

Olean faces Section II champion Glens Falls and Syracuse signee Joe Girard III at 9:30 a.m. at the Floyd L. Maines Veterans Memorial Arena.

The winner moves to Saturday's final at 7 p.m.

