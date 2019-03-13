Niagara's Stenlund named to AHA All-Rookie team

Niagara University freshman scoring star Ludwig Stenlund was named to the Atlantic Hockey Association All-Rookie team announced Wednesday.

Stenlund led the nation's freshmen with 19 goals, 34 points, nine power play goals and three short-handed goals. He added a power-play goal and an assist in last weekend's three-game AHA first-round playoff series against Canisius.

The 6-foot-3, 190-pound native of Sweden went on an goal-scoring tear from Jan. 11 to Feb. 9 when he scored in eight straight games. He had nine goals and five assists during that stretch. Stenlund has scored at least one point in 20 of Niagara's 37 games heading into this weekend's best-of-three AHA quarterfinal series at Air Force.