New La Quinta Inn opens in Amherst

The La Quinta Inn & Suites in Amherst formally opened Wednesday.

Developed by Rudra Management, the new 68-room hotel features 40 rooms with two queen-size beds and 28 king-size suites with kitchenettes.

This is the fourth La Quinta in the Buffalo Niagara region, after one on Transit Road in Lancaster, one on Hamburg Turnpike in Lackawanna and another on Niagara Falls Boulevard in Niagara Falls. Located at 145 Innkeepers Lane, the new one is just off Interstate 290 at Niagara Falls Boulevard, behind the new CarMax dealership and adjacent to a Sleep Inn and the Extended Stay America Hotel Buffalo-Amherst.

Construction was actually completed last summer, but the formal opening was delayed.

“We saw a great need for a mid-level hotel in Amherst, the center of the Buffalo Niagara area,” says Milan Patel, general manager of the new La Quinta.

