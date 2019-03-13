MEYER, Franklin D.

MEYER - Franklin D. March 11, 2019, at age 92. Beloved husband of the late Jean J. (nee Faxlanger) Meyer; devoted father of Carolyn (Robert) Phillips, Mary Catherine (Ron) Greenlaw and the late Jeanne Hartwig; loving grandfather of Robert (Kristin), Nathan (Wendy) Phillips, Greg (Michelle), Brent (Terri) Griffo and Michael Dunne and seven great-grandchildren. The family will be present to receive friends on Friday from 2-4 and 7-9 PM at the (Harris Hill Chapel) AMIGONE FUNERAL HOME, INC., 8440 Main Street (near Harris Hill Road). A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Saturday at 10:00 AM at Our Lady of Peace Church, 10950 Main St., Clarence. All are asked to assemble at church. Share condolences at www.AMIGONE.com