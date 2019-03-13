MELLER, Chester J.

MELLER - Chester J. March 9, 2019 of Cheektowaga, NY. Beloved husband of Irene (Faltyn) Meller; dear father of Rosanne (David) Tarapacki, Diane (Thomas) Lynch, Gary (Robyn) Meller; also survived by 10 grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren; brother of Daniel (Judy), Eugene (Joanne) Meller; also survived by nieces and nephews. Funeral Service from the Barron-miller funeral home, inc., 3025 William St., near Union Rd., Cheektowaga, Friday at 9:15 AM and in St. Philip the Apostle Church at 10 AM. Family present Thursday, 3-7 PM. Mr. Meller was a U.S. Army Korean Veteran.