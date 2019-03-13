McLaughlin, two other Griffs sign pro hockey contracts

Canisius College forward Dylan McLaughlin of Lancaster and two of his teammates on defense have signed professional contracts now that the Golden Griffins' hockey season is over.

McLaughlin, a finalist for the Hobey Baker Award in 2018 and a nominee for 2019, signed a two-year contract with the Rockford IceHogs of the American Hockey League. The contract is for the 2019-20 and 2020-21 seasons, but McLaughlin will join the IceHogs for the remainder of the AHL season.

Rockford had nine games left this season, seven at home. The IceHogs have three games this weekend, Friday night at Grand Rapids and home games against Cleveland on Saturday and Texas on Sunday.

McLaughlin, a 5-foot-11, 185-pound forward, led Canidius in scoring with 19 goals and 21 assists in 37 games.

Overall, McLaughlin had 147 points (58 goals, 89 assists) in 152 career games over four seasons. As a sophomore, he helped Canisius to its first ever first-place finish in the Atlantic Hockey regular season.

The other Griffs to sign were defenseman Ian Edmondson and Jimmy Mazza. Edmondson, from Toronto, signed with the Wichita Thunder and Mazza, from Kings Park, with the Reading Royals of the ECHL.

The Thunder are the affiliate of the Edmonton Oilers and the Bakersfield Condors, while the Royals are an affiliate of the Philadelphia Flyers and the Lehigh Valley Phantoms.

Edmondson scored four goals and had 30 assists in 122 career games at Canisius. He was a team captain this season.

Mazza scored 18 goals and 50 assists in 141 career games at Canisius.