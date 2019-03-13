MAZURKIEWICZ, Paul, Sr.

MAZURKIEWICZ - Paul, Sr. March 11, 2019; beloved husband of late Carol (nee Wozniak); devoted father of Paul (Deana) Mazurkiewicz, Jr. and Rae Marie (Toby) Nagel; loving grandfather of Ava, Ben and Quinn; dear brother of late Diana (Matthew) Bartochowski; also survived by nieces and nephews. Family will be present Wednesday 6-8 PM and Thursday 2-4 and 6-8 PM at the PIETSZAK FUNERAL HOME, 2400 William Street (near Harlem). Relatives and friends are invited to assemble for a Mass of Christian Burial at Our Lady of Sacred Heart Church (3148 Abbott Road, Orchard Park), Friday at 10 AM. Paul served in the United States Air Force and was a member of the "Old Time Hockey Boys."