MAJCHER, Thomas J.

MAJCHER - Thomas J. Of Lancaster, NY, March 11, 2019. Beloved husband of the late Bonnie (nee Jozwiak) Majcher; dearest father of Christie and Nicholas Majcher; brother of Sandra (Tony) Anzalone and the late Barbara (Bob) Sajdak. Visitation Thursday, 2-4 and 6-8 PM at the paul a. kloc blossom chapels, inc., 4680 Clinton St. (corner Borden Rd.), West Seneca, 668-5666. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Friday morning 9:30 AM at St. Mary's on the Hill Church, Lancaster. Friends invited. Please assemble at church.