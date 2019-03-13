MADEJA, Daniel S.

MADEJA - Daniel S. Of Lackawanna, NY March 12, 2019. Beloved husband of the late Patricia A. (nee Janusz) Madeja; dearest father of Camille (Mark) Miklos, Kathleen Madeja and the late Marguerite (Raymond) Herrick; loving grandfather of Scott (Courtney) Herrick, Jolene Madeja, Mark (Denise) Miklos and Jessica (Joseph) Sullivan; great-grandfather of Grayson, Weston, Lily, Parker and Jacob; son of the late Stanley and Stella Madeja; brother of the late Robert (late Judith) Madeja. The family will be present to receive friends Thursday from 4-8 pm at the (Blasdell/Lackawanna Chapel) JOHN J. KACZOR FUNERAL HOME, INC., 3450 South Park Ave., where prayers will be said Friday morning at 9:15 followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at Queen of Angels Church at 10 o'clock. Interment in Holy Cross Cemetery. Please share condolences at www.kaczorfunerals.com