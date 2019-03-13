LUSSIER, Kenneth J. "Jimmy"

Of Orchard Park, entered into rest March 11, 2019. Beloved husband of Dorothy (nee Walsh) Lussier; devoted father of James (Kim) Lussier, John (Meichle) Lussier, Jeanne Lussier (Rob Villarreal), Jeffrey Lussier, Jaqueline (Kyle) Frank, and Joel (Sandy) Lussier; cherished grandfather of 16 grandchildren and one great-grandchild; loving son of the late Kenneth and Agnes Lussier; dear brother of Bob (late Marge) Lussier, Linda Lussier, Denise (Mike) Beltran, Deborah (Mark) Tattenbaum and the late Judy (late Ed) Seitz. Relatives and friends may visit the Lombardo funeral home (Southtowns Chapel), 3060 Abbott Rd. near Lake Ave., on Thursday from 3-7 PM. A funeral service will immediately follow. Donations may be made in Kenneth's name to the Hospice Foundation of WNY, 225 Como Park Blvd., P.O. Box 590, Buffalo, NY 14240. Condolences made at www.lombardofuneralhome.com