LOVETT, Betty L. (Wilson)

LOVETT - Betty L. (nee Wilson)

84, of Tonawanda, NY entered into rest March 10, 2019 after a brief illness. Beloved wife and best friend of Wayne Lovett; loving mother of Joann (Edwin) Gampp, Kathleen Ryan, Wendy Sanderson, James (Sally) Urban, Nancy (Larry) Brady; sister of Rose (Lee) Garaczkowski, the late Peggy (Joseph) Owcarz and the late Patricia Owcarz; sister-in-law of Stanley Owcarz, William Lovett, Ed Rixford and the late Maureen Rixford. Survived by 18 grandchildren, 18 great-grandchildren, three great-great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews. Betty was a proud friend of Bill. After working at the Blind Association for several years, Betty attended Buffalo State College and received her B.S. degree and went on to the University of Buffalo and earned her Masters Degree. She worked as a Social Worker at Univera, Gateway and Catholic Charities. A Memorial Mass will be held at a future date.