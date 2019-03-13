LONOBILE, Carl C.

LONOBILE - Carl C. March 11, 2019, age 90; beloved husband of the late Joyce M. (nee Dinsmore) Lonobile; devoted father of Sheryl (Thomas) Porto, Carlene (Robert) Kasperek, Leslie (Wayne) Van Hise, Carl (Lori) Lonobile II and the late Michele (David) Phillips and Paula Marie Lonobile; loving grandfather of nine grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren; father of the heart of Mary (John) Williams; dear brother of the late Frank Lonobile; also survived by many nieces and nephews. The family will be present Thursday from 3-8 PM at the GRECO FUNERAL HOME, 2909 Elmwood Ave. (near Sheridan Dr.), where prayers will be offered Friday at 8:30 AM followed by a Mass of Christian Burial celebrated from St. Leo the Great Church at 9:15 AM. Interment to follow in Acacia Park Cemetery. Friends invited. Mr. Lonobile was a United States Army Veteran, a retired Foreman with the Erie County Highway Department and a 3rd Degree Member of the Knights of Columbus, Kenmore Council No 3046. Share condolences at www.GRECOFUNERAL.com