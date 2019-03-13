Letter: Sullivan can use the remote to solve her Fox News woes

This is so distressing. Margaret Sullivan, former editor of The Buffalo News, doesn’t like Fox News and compares it to a plague. I don’t remember her criticizing CNN, MSNBC, or NBC as they gleefully waved palm fronds over every utterance ex-President Obama expressed.

Dear Ms. Sullivan: a small device with buttons came with your television set. It’s called a remote channel changer. You push some buttons and Fox News disappears – poof – just like that, and maybe CNN or some other intellectual channel will appear. Then you won’t have to worry about being exposed to the plague. Easy-peasy.

Rosanne Mckee

Grand Island