Letter: Adequate staffing ratios keep residents, workers safe

I have worked in a health care facility for 17 years. I have witnessed first hand what happens when there is a shortage of staff. Even though I was not in the health care field, many of my friends are nurses or certified nursing assistants.

Back injuries frequently cause the staff to go on light duty or disability, and assaults on nurses and/or CNAs are two other “costs” associated with a staff shortage.

Everyone knows the residents suffer due to the lack of staffing, but also so do the other staff members. These issues are not mentioned in any editorial I have read, and although I may be mistaken, it was also not mentioned in the letter written by the nurse.

I agree with them 100 percent state staffing ratios are needed for both the residents and the staff.

Kevin Poyfair

Newfane