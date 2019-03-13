KORZEN, Alice A. (Krystofiak)

March 9, 2019, age 96, of Cheektowaga, NY. Beloved wife of the late Frank Korzen, Jr.; dearest mother of Gerald (Judith) Korzen and Pamela (Kenneth) Sliwinski; dear grandmother of Jeffrey (Bethann) Korzen, Jonathan (Kim) Korzen, Alan (Jaime) Sliwinski and Todd (Kate) Sliwinski; great-grandmother of Gavin, Adam, Taylor, Ryder and Peyton; daughter of the late Lawrence and Veronica (nee Mazurek) Krystofiak; sister of Josephine (late Arthur) Ratajczak, Raymond (late Rita) Krystofiak and predeceased by Stella, Chester, Florian and Henry. No prior visitation. Family and friends are invited to a Mass of Christian Burial on Saturday, March 16th at Queen of Martyrs Church, 180 George Urban Blvd. at 9 AM. Mrs. Korzen was an avid Polka Dancer and loved going to the casino and playing Bingo. Flowers gratefully declined. Memorials may be made to Northgate Hospice. Arrangements by MELVIN J. SLIWINSKI FUNERAL HOME