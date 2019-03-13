JENKINS, Charles Lester

JENKINS - Charles Lester Passed away surrounded by loving family in Lockport on Monday, March 11, 2019. Charles was predeceased by his loving wife Josephine (Fisher), together they raised five children, David Cooney, Charles Jenkins Jr., Heidi U'Ren, Mark Jenkins and Joseph Jenkins in Lockport. Charles is also survived by his sister Melba Carrington. Charles was lovingly known as Grampy or Grampa Charlie to 13 grandchildren and four great-grandchildren. A wake service will be held on Friday, March 15th, 4-8 PM in Prudden and Kandt Funeral Home, 242 Genesee Street, Lockport. Interment will be in Cold Spring Cemetery. Online condolences at www.pruddenandkandt.com