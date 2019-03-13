Isaiah 61 workers join Montante reuse project in Niagara Falls

Four building trades workers trained through the Isaiah 61 Project in Niagara Falls have joined the work crew at TM Montante Development's adaptive reuse project at Seventh and Niagara streets in the Falls.

The construction company announced that the Isaiah 61 trainees, who received certificates from Environmental Education Associates, are all from Niagara Falls.

The 616 Niagara project, due for completion this summer, is converting three old buildings into a new headquarters for the Niagara Global Tourism Institute. The site will include a glass atrium, a café and other commercial space on the ground floor, and 17 market-rate apartments on the upper floors. The three-story project is valued at $5 million.