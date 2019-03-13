Irish flag-raising ceremony kicks off St. Patrick's Day festivities

Bring on the leprechauns, four-leaf clovers and all things Ireland as the City of Buffalo celebrates and honors its Irish heritage.

The national flag of Ireland was hoisted Tuesday in Buffalo's Niagara Square in front of City Hall.

Mayor Byron W. Brown, South District Common Council Member Christopher P. Scanlon, members of the United Irish American Association, and Ryan Johnson, grand marshal of the 2019 St. Patrick's Day Parade, hosted the flag-raising ceremony.

The theme of the 2019 parade, which starts at 2 p.m. Sunday on Delaware Avenue, is "Hail to Saint Patrick – God Bless America – Support Our Troops and First Responders," according to the UIAA's website.

In addition, the top of City Hall will be lit in green Friday, Saturday and Sunday in recognition of St. Patrick's Day weekend.