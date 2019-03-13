GRANT, Susan L. (Eberle)

Age 74, of the City of Tonawanda, January 23, 2019. Wife of the late Robert J. Grant; mother of Robert P. (Mary), George, William and Toni, daughter of the late David and Betty (nee Baker) Eberle; sister of the late Lenore Capizzi and Patricia Murray; sister-in-law of John (late Lenore Capizzi) Veroba and Bob (late Patricia) Murray. Susan was a 1962 graduate of MSM and was employed at NFTA over 25 years. The families of both Susan Grant and Lenore Capizzi will receive relatives and friends on Friday, March 15th from 12 Noon until 2 PM at John O. Roth Funeral Home, Inc., 25 William St. (between Morgan and Broad Sts.), in Tonawanda, where a Memorial Service will be conducted for both families Friday at 2 PM following the visitation. Everyone welcome.