Subscribe Today
BuffaloNews.com
Local News
Sports
Bills
Sabres
High Schools
High Schools Scoreboard
Colleges
Bisons and Baseball
Bandits
Soccer
Outdoors
WNY Auto Racing
NCAA Basketball
Bills
News
Analysis
Commentary
Fandom
Long form
Multimedia
Sabres
Gusto
Food and Drink
Music
Festivals
Theater
Family
Movies
Comedy
Art
Dance
Deaths
Death Submissions
Helpful Links
Last 24 Hours
E-edition
Business
Business Wire
Crime
Editorials
Education
Submit Event
Photo Galleries
Politics
PolitiFact New York
TV and Media
Tops TV
Weather
Weddings
Submit Announcement
Submit Golden Anniversary
WNY History
Sponsored Content
[BN] Ads
Buffalo Job Finder
Buffalo Cars
Special Sections
Buffalo Magazine
WNY Weddings
BN Home
Classifieds
Contests
Pet Place
Tops TV
Communities
Erie County
Amherst
Buffalo
Hamburg
Lancaster
Town of Tonawanda
Niagara County
Health and Fitness
Lifestyles
Books
Fashion
Gardening
Home and Style
Opinion
Editorials
Letters to the Editor
Adam Zyglis
State
Log In
Subscribe Now
Share this article
FACEBOOK
TWITTER
EMAIL
Pinterest
LinkedIn
Reddit
WhatsApp
Dallas Stars 2, Buffalo Sabres 0
Sabres' Rasmus Dahlin checks Dallas Stars forward Alexander Radulov during the second period.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
Sabres goaltender Linus Ullmark makes a save during the second period.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
Sabres winger Tage Thompson is stopped by Stars goaltender Ben Bishop during the second period.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
Stars winger Roope Hintz is congratulated on his second goal of the game during the second period.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
Sabres forward Kyle Okposo skates back to the bench after losing 2-0.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
Sabres forward Alexander Nylander works at screening Stars goaltender Ben Bishop during the third period.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
Sabres forward Jeff Skinner skates with the puck against the Stars during the third period.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
Sabres forward Scott Wilson mixes it up with Stars Jamie Benn during the third period.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
Sabres forward Kyle Okposo skates with the puck against the Stars during the third period.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
Sabres center Casey Mittelstadt waits for a faceoff against the Stars during the first period.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
Sabres defenseman Zach Bogosian is called for icing during the second period.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
Sabres forward Alexander Nylander looks on from the bench during the second period.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
Sabres' Rasmus Dahlin is checked by Stars Ben Lovejoy during the second period.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
Sabres defenseman Rasmus Dahlin checks Stars' Alexander Radulov during the second period.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
Sabres goaltender Linus Ullmark makes his way to pregame.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
Sabres' Alexander Nylander fist bumps Sam Reinhart prior to playing the Stars.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
Sabres defenseman Rasmus Ristolainen is all smiles as he wears the "A"u201d for assistant captain against the Stars.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
More Galleries
Looking back at the Broadway Market
Smiles at the Dockside 5th Anniversary
Smiles at Taste of Education in Salvatore's
#EveryDayAPhoto 2019
Brennan's Bowery Bar: Bar feature
Catches of the Week (March 13)
Smiles at Mental Health Advocates of WNY in Rich's
Smiles at Women's March at Niagara Square
Smiles at Excision in Riverworks
Photo:
1
/ 18
Wednesday, March 13, 2019
The Buffalo Sabres fell to the Dallas Stars, 2-0, on Tuesday, March 12, 2019, at KeyBank Center.
Share
Tweet
EMAIL
Related content
The Wraparound: Dallas Stars 2, Buffalo Sabres 0
Second consecutive shutout loss leaves Sabres searching for answers
SEE MORE GALLERIES
Recent Galleries
Share this article