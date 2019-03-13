Ex-Bills QB Tyrod Taylor agrees to two-year deal with Chargers

Tyrod Taylor and Anthony Lynn have been reunited with the Los Angeles Chargers.

Taylor, the former Buffalo Bills quarterback, has agreed to a two-year contract with the Chargers, according to NFL Media.

Lynn, the Chargers head coach, spent two years with Taylor in Buffalo in his roles as running backs coach, offensive coordinator and then interim head coach.

Taylor will serve as the backup to Philip Rivers and potentially join another former Bill, Cardale Jones, in the quarterback room. Geno Smith and Jones were the Chargers' three quarterbacks last season.

Taylor was traded last March to the Browns and started three games in Cleveland before being replaced by Baker Mayfield. He started 43 games for the Bills in the three seasons before being dealt.