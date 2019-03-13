EASTERBROOK, Donalda MacKay Sundgren

EASTERBROOK - Donalda Mackay Sundgren Our mother passed peacefully on March 9, 2019, a month shy of her 101st birthday. She was born in St. Catherine's, Ontario, Canada on April 18, 1918 to Catherine (Kit) and a father she never knew as he was killed in Europe in WWI as a member of the Canadian armed forces. She was raised by her mother, a nurse, and stepfather Herbert Flumerfeldt, a graduate of the Toronto Conservatory of Music and at one time a member of the John Phillip Sousa Band. She married James Sundgren in 1938 and they remained married until his death in 1976. She is survived by their two children, Sheila (late James) Devereaux and Donald (Vicki) Sundgren, two grandchildren, Jaime (Mark) Lubs and Scott (Danielle) Sundgren, and six great-grandchildren, Lily and Everett Lubs, and Erik, Lexi, Shelby and Macy Sundgren. She was predeceased by her granddaughter, Bridget Devereaux. Following her loss of James, she married George Easterbrook and they remained married until his death in 2012, and her extended family included George's children Frank, Gregg, Neil, Nancy and their loving families. She was a homemaker while we were growing up with an impressive number of lasting friendships, including her Canadian relatives with whom she kept in close contact. She enjoyed diverse activities -- knitting, needlepoint, embroidery, pinochle, bowling, and others. She was active in church and with our high school -- always caring, always supportive, always the tether upon which we could depend. While she spent most of her life in Buffalo, NY, she and George moved to Tallahassee, FL in 1985 after their retirement from his dental practice. When Donald's business caused him to move from Tallahassee to San Francisco, CA in 1997, she and George returned to the Buffalo area to be near Sheila and her family, a time she treasured dearly until her passing. We know our mother is overjoyed at joining the family and friends who preceded her in death, and that she will welcome us lovingly when our times come, as they must. In the meantime, we have our wonderful memories and on April 18, her birthday, we will toast her with a glass of Scotch, her favorite adult beverage. Thank you, Mom and God bless you. No prior visitation, private memorial service at a later date. Memorials can be graciously made to Warren's Corners United Methodist Church, 5293 Stone Road, Lockport, New York 14094.