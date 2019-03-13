DYCHA, Gerald K., Sr.

DYCHA - Gerald K., Sr. Of Lackawanna, entered into rest March 11, 2019. Beloved husband of the late Arlene (nee Messecar) Dycha; devoted father of Gerald Dycha Jr. (Edna Ferrentino), David Dycha, and the late Kelly Dycha; cherished grandfather of nine grandchildren; loving son of the late Henry Sr. and Loretta Dycha; dear brother of Henry (Eileen) Dycha Jr., Frederick (Sharon) Dycha, and the late Richard Dycha; also survived by many nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends may visit the LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (Southtowns Chapel), 3060 Abbott Rd., near Lake Ave., on Thursday from 3-7 PM. A Funeral Service will immediately follow. Online condolences shared at www.lombardofuneralhome.com